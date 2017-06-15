Putin advises Ukraine’s leadership to close offshore accounts before becoming 'European'

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has advised Ukraine’s leadership to close their offshore bank accounts at first before becoming Europeans.

"If someone wants to be a European, they should first close their bank accounts in offshore zones, and then speak about people’s welfare," Putin said during the annual televised question and answer session on Thursday.

The Russian leader commented on the greetings of Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko after an EU decision to approve visa-free travel for Ukrainians. Poroshenko quoted Russian poet Mikhail Lermontov’s poem "Farewell, unwashed Russia." Commenting on these words, Putin recalled that several years ago average wages in both Russia and Ukraine were around $500. By April 2017, in Russia this figure grew to $624, while in Ukraine it dropped to $251.

"At the same time, the gas price rose at least three-fold and even more for citizens. The cold and hot water prices grew some 200% and the pensions fell by 45%," the Russian leader said. "As for the sanitary aspect, if it carries on like this many people in Ukraine may face hygienic issues."

Putin noted that he could find many "bright and harsh" examples in Russian and Ukrainian literature as a response to Poroshenko. "I won’t do that due to the respect for the Ukrainian people and our common history," Putin added.

The Russian president also quoted the words of famous Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko: "Ukraine struggled on, fighting to the limit: she is crucified by those worse than Poles, her children."

"I hope at some time this period in the life and history of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people will come to an end," Putin said.

Ukrainian nationalists

Putin describes Ukrainian radical nationalists as "swastika-brandishing loonies."

The fathers of the Ukrainian nationalism believed that Ukraine should be a federative state, Putin said.

According to Putin, "his (Viktor Medvedchuk’s) views are based on the classic works of the Ukrainian nationalists who lived in the 19th century, as well as on later works by Grushevsky, Franko, Dragomanov, and so on, while there was Chernovol in the recent times," Putin said.

"They all believed that Ukraine should be independent but it also should be a federative state," the Russian president pointed out. "Moreover, one of them wrote that over-centralization, or, in his words, mechanical centralization, would lead to domestic conflicts in Ukraine, that is what we have been witnessing," Putin noted.