Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin advises Ukraine’s leadership to close offshore accounts before becoming 'European'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 15, 13:50 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin describes Ukrainian radical nationalists as "swastika-brandishing loonies"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has advised Ukraine’s leadership to close their offshore bank accounts at first before becoming Europeans.

Read also
Vladimir Putin

Putin is sure Russia and Ukraine will find way to end crisis

"If someone wants to be a European, they should first close their bank accounts in offshore zones, and then speak about people’s welfare," Putin said during the annual televised question and answer session on Thursday.

The Russian leader commented on the greetings of Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko after an EU decision to approve visa-free travel for Ukrainians. Poroshenko quoted Russian poet Mikhail Lermontov’s poem "Farewell, unwashed Russia." Commenting on these words, Putin recalled that several years ago average wages in both Russia and Ukraine were around $500. By April 2017, in Russia this figure grew to $624, while in Ukraine it dropped to $251.

"At the same time, the gas price rose at least three-fold and even more for citizens. The cold and hot water prices grew some 200% and the pensions fell by 45%," the Russian leader said. "As for the sanitary aspect, if it carries on like this many people in Ukraine may face hygienic issues."

Putin noted that he could find many "bright and harsh" examples in Russian and Ukrainian literature as a response to Poroshenko. "I won’t do that due to the respect for the Ukrainian people and our common history," Putin added.

The Russian president also quoted the words of famous Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko: "Ukraine struggled on, fighting to the limit: she is crucified by those worse than Poles, her children."

"I hope at some time this period in the life and history of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people will come to an end," Putin said.

Ukrainian nationalists

Read also

EU signs regulation on visa liberalization with Ukraine

EU Council eases visa rules for Ukraine — source

European Parliament approves Ukraine visa waiver

Putin will 'definitely react' in case Ukraine introduces visa regime, spokesman warns

Diplomat says association deal doesn't automatically grant Ukraine EU candidate status

Putin describes Ukrainian radical nationalists as "swastika-brandishing loonies."

The fathers of the Ukrainian nationalism believed that Ukraine should be a federative state, Putin said. 

According to Putin, "his (Viktor Medvedchuk’s) views are based on the classic works of the Ukrainian nationalists who lived in the 19th century, as well as on later works by Grushevsky, Franko, Dragomanov, and so on, while there was Chernovol in the recent times," Putin said.

"They all believed that Ukraine should be independent but it also should be a federative state," the Russian president pointed out. "Moreover, one of them wrote that over-centralization, or, in his words, mechanical centralization, would lead to domestic conflicts in Ukraine, that is what we have been witnessing," Putin noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin advises Ukraine’s leadership to close offshore accounts before becoming 'European'
2
Diplomat points to Damascus gaining ground as setting IS up for total defeat
3
Putin's annual Q&A session
4
Lukashenko worried about NATO activity near Belarus’ western borders
5
Russian birth rate growing faster than Europe’s, Putin says
6
Press review: Kiev may give up on Donbass and Slovaks to form 'human shield' against NATO
7
World's most influential journals for 2017 unveiled in the Journal Citation Reports
TOP STORIES
Реклама