MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Dutch people who said 'No' to association with Ukraine were wrapped around their finger, Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday in a comment on the ratification of Ukraine's Association Agreement with the EU in the Dutch parliament.

"It was the Dutch leaders who did it," she said.

"They once again made a ploy of overtly Russophobic propaganda, which incidentally offers a direct testimony to the anti-Russian essense of this agreement, despite the assurances it isn't anti-Russian."

This decision will give Kiev more time to feed Ukrainians with fairytales about a "bright European future", Zakharova believes.

"As for the Kiev authorities, the ratification of the ill-fated agreement will give them some more time for feeding the Ukrainians with fairytales about a bright European future, the menu of which shortened considerably after the passage of the legally binding decision of the EU's 28 member-states," she said.

"It's worthwhile recalling the AA says explicitly the association doesn't give Ukraine the status of an EU candidate country automatically."

"Along with it, Kiev will continue hushing up a speedy degeneration of the country from a developed industrialized state into an agrarian appendage to the EU," Zakharova said. "But there is the hope for the wisdom of the Ukrainian people, who will be able to realize what's happening."