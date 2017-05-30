Back to Main page
Diplomat says association deal doesn't automatically grant Ukraine EU candidate status

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 19:49 UTC+3

The decision to ratify the agreement will give Kiev more time to feed Ukrainians with fairytales about a "bright European future", Zakharova believes

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Dutch people who said 'No' to association with Ukraine were wrapped around their finger, Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday in a comment on the ratification of Ukraine's Association Agreement with the EU in the Dutch parliament.

Read also

Dutch senate backs EU’s treaty with Ukraine

Most Dutch see no need for referendum on EU association agreement with Ukraine — poll

Ukrainian ex-premier says Kiev violates Association Agreement with EU

EU signs regulation on visa liberalization with Ukraine

"It was the Dutch leaders who did it," she said.

"They once again made a ploy of overtly Russophobic propaganda, which incidentally offers a direct testimony to the anti-Russian essense of this agreement, despite the assurances it isn't anti-Russian."

This decision will give Kiev more time to feed Ukrainians with fairytales about a "bright European future", Zakharova believes.

Read also
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko

Poroshenko says Ukraine needs IMF next $1bln tranche as 'air to breathe'

"As for the Kiev authorities, the ratification of the ill-fated agreement will give them some more time for feeding the Ukrainians with fairytales about a bright European future, the menu of which shortened considerably after the passage of the legally binding decision of the EU's 28 member-states," she said.

"It's worthwhile recalling the AA says explicitly the association doesn't give Ukraine the status of an EU candidate country automatically."

"Along with it, Kiev will continue hushing up a speedy degeneration of the country from a developed industrialized state into an agrarian appendage to the EU," Zakharova said. "But there is the hope for the wisdom of the Ukrainian people, who will be able to realize what's happening."

