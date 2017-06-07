Back to Main page
Putin will 'definitely react' in case Ukraine introduces visa regime, spokesman warns

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 14:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin reiterated that such measures cannot go unnoticed

© Alexei Druzhinin//Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will definitely come up with a reciprocal reaction in case Ukraine introduces visa regime for Russia citizens, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Read also

If Kiev introduces visas for Russians, Moscow will retaliate — Lavrov

"We kept reiterating for quite a while that such decisions [of Ukraine to introduce visa regime for Russians] will be followed by a reaction based completely on reciprocity," Peskov told journalists.

"I can say that the reciprocal measure would undoubtedly follow," he said. "The nature and the scale of the reciprocal measure is another matter, which will be first of all determined by the Russian president."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Tuesday that in case Ukraine introduced visa regime with Russia, Moscow would answer with mirror-reflection measures putting in force the visa regime for Ukrainian nationals as well.

The top Russian diplomat added that a large number of Ukrainian migrants, about 2-3 million, were currently staying in Russia.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
