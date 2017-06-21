Brazilian president to hold two more meetings with Putin before year ends

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The presidents of Brazil and Russia will hold two more working meetings before the year ends, Brazilian leader Michel Temer said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"The current meeting in Moscow was my third or even fourth meeting with Vladimir Putin," Temer said. "In the near future, we will meet once again in Hamburg, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, besides, there will be a meeting of the BRICS Group in China. All these events help deepen relations between our countries," the Brazilian president added.