Brazilian president urges Russian businessmen to invest in country’s economy

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Brazil President Michel Temer urged Russian businessmen to actively invest in the country’s economy at his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday.
"Our key task is to offer new ideas regarding the need to boost mutual investments of the two countries…I am here now for urging Russian investors to put money in various sectors of the Brazilian economy," he said, adding that "there are more than 50 sectors of industry, including electricity industry, gas and oil sectors that may be interesting for Russia."
Temer agreed with Medvedev that the economies of both states face similar processes now, for example, inflation in Brazil is falling, similar to Russia, now it stands at 3.6%. Also, loan interest rates are declining, he said, adding that on the whole the economic situation in Brazil is getting better.