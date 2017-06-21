Putin calls Brazil important partner in Latin America

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Brazil is one of Russia’s most important partners in Latin America, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Brazil is undoubtedly one of our priority and most important partners in Latin America," the Russian leader said as he began talks in the Kremlin with Brazilian President Michel Temer.

Bilateral trade declined in 2016 "but the growth already exceeded 30% in the first four months of this year," Putin said.

The Russian leader suggested discussing various areas of cooperation between Russia and Brazil. He specially noted that Russia and Brazil were working in various international organizations, in the first place, in the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) association of the world’s leading emerging market economies.

While greeting Temer, Putin noted that they "held a very good evening" on Tuesday. Both leaders visited the Bolshoi Theater to attend a gala concert of the winners of the 13th International Ballet Competition and Contest of Choreographers. On Wednesday morning, the Brazilian president held negotiations with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and other meetings were forthcoming. "There will be a possibility to talk on all the areas of our interaction," the Russian president said.

As Putin said, the relations between Russia and Brazil "have deep roots and next year will mark 190 years since both countries established diplomatic relations.".