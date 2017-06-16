Brazil and Russia to expand political dialogue — president

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 16. /TASS/. Brazil’s President Michel Temer is planning to hold talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow, Temer said in an article published by O Estado de S. Paulo daily on Friday.

"Next week I am visiting Russia and Norway. My agenda includes meetings with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and King Harald V and Prime Minister Erna Solberg in Oslo," Temer said. "In both capitals, I will be holding talks with investors saying that Brazil lives in a period of economic modernization, which means responsible budget expenditure, higher rationality and better legal security."

"Russia will be number one on the agenda of my tour. It is a power nobody can do without in the international scene. Under our program for drawing investment we will proceed from the strong interest of Russian investors in the energy sphere. And we will move on to explore the opportunities concerning railway transport enterprises, ports and other infrastructures," Temer said.

On June 6, Brazilian Foreign Ministry said that Temer would visit Russia on June 20-21 and then pay a visit to Norway.

Political consultations

Brazil and Russia join efforts to make political dialogue more consistent.

"In Moscow, we will try to structure political dialogue and to make it more systemic," Temer said. "We will be signing a plan of bilateral consultations for the period of 2018-2020. Henceforth, we will strengthen our cooperation on the issues that both Russians and Brazilians discuss at the UN, G20, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and other international agencies."

Agreement on cultural centers

Russia and Brazil are due to conclude agreements on setting up Brazilian cultural centers in Russia and vice versa, Russian cultural centers in Brazil, during Brazilian President Mechel Temer’s visit to Moscow.

"Culture will not be left unattended during my visit to Russia. We will sign agreements which will pave the way for Brazilian cultural centers in the Russian Federation and Russian ones in Brazil," Temer said. "Besides, the World Cup Russia hosts in 2018 will facilitate closer rapprochement of our nations."

Agricultural exports

Brazil is ready to increase agricultural exports to Russia.

"Taking into consideration the size of our economies, there is room for further growth," Temer said. "We are interested in increasing our agricultural exports to the Russian market, as well as in diversifying them," he added.

