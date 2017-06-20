TASS is the only media among companies attractive for humanities studentsAgency news June 20, 10:32
MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Brazilian counterpart Michel Temer who will pay an official visit to Russia on Wednesday, the Kremlin press service reported.
"It is planned to discuss the entire range of Russian-Brazilian relations during the summit," the Kremlin said. "The two leaders will pay special attention to efforts aimed at expanding and diversifying trade and economic ties and fostering cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian areas."
They are also expected "to exchange views on the key regional and international issues." A number of bilateral documents are to be signed after the talks, the Kremlin said.