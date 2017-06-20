Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin unveils agenda of Russian and Brazilian presidents talks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 20, 11:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Brazilian counterpart Michel Temer on June 21

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Brazil and Russia to expand political dialogue — president

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Brazilian counterpart Michel Temer who will pay an official visit to Russia on Wednesday, the Kremlin press service reported.

"It is planned to discuss the entire range of Russian-Brazilian relations during the summit," the Kremlin said. "The two leaders will pay special attention to efforts aimed at expanding and diversifying trade and economic ties and fostering cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian areas."

They are also expected "to exchange views on the key regional and international issues." A number of bilateral documents are to be signed after the talks, the Kremlin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Tillerson draws up program for dealing with Russia — media
2
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
3
Russia may start exporting advanced MiG-35 fighter jet in couple of years
4
French top diplomat to pay first official visit to Russia
5
Russia is developing high-thrust engine for transport planes
6
Russian diplomat advises US legislators to realize that no one will obey their ‘orders’
7
Ukraine’s Naftogaz interested in Russian gas transit, talks expected soon
TOP STORIES
Реклама