Brazilian president hopes to strengthen partnership with Russia

World
June 20, 17:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Brazilian president says a number of bilateral agreements will be signed at his upcoming meeting with the Russian president

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Brazil’s President Michel Temer has expressed the hope that strategic partnership with Russia will grow stronger after his visit to Moscow.

Kremlin unveils agenda of Russian and Brazilian presidents talks

"I arrived in Moscow accompanied by a delegation to further foster relations between our countries and consolidate the strategic partnership between Russia and Brazil," he said at a meeting with speaker of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin on Tuesday. "The bilateral relations between our countries have become significantly stronger since I assumed office as president. If we take export and import statistics, the growth was 40%."

The Brazilian president noted that a number of bilateral agreements would be signed at his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. "These documents will help step up our cooperation and will testify to the substantial maturity of our bilateral relations," he added.

Temer said he was going to invite Russian investors to take part in joint projects in Brazil where the privatization of state property is currently underway.

"I plan to meet with Russian investors, and I want to invite them to invest more vigorously in such sectors of our economy as energy and highways," he said.

Temer arrived in Moscow on Tuesday. During his visit to the Russian capital, he will have talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Speaker of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko.

