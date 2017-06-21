Back to Main page
Russia and Brazil support political solution of Syrian conflict

World
June 21, 17:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow and Rio de Janeiro confirmed their support for the Geneva peace talks

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia and Brazil have supported early political solution of the Syrian armed conflict, the Statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Michel Temer says.

According to the document, the settlement in Syria must be carried out "on the basis of UN Security Council’s Resolution 2254 and the political process conducted by the Syrians to preserve the independency, integrity and sovereignty of Syria and the esteem for the legitimate interests of the Syrian people." Moscow and Rio de Janeiro confirmed their support for the Geneva peace talks and welcomed the agreement reached in Astana to set up de-escalation zones in Syria.

The Russian and Brazilian leaders expressed deep concern over the situation on the Middle East and in North Africa. Besides, they confirmed their loyalty to the solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict under the principle of a peaceful coexistence between the two countries. Putin and Temer confirmed the intention "to actively cooperate in the fight against terrorism and cross-border organized crime activity." They are confident that "the whole global community must consolidate efforts in the fight against terrorism, including countering the financing of terrorism, as part of the widest international counter-terrorism front."

The leaders stood for "bolstering international efforts in the fight against corruption, with the UN having a central role there."

They "proceed from the fact that anti-corruption cooperation must be focused on achieving practical results, based on the esteem for the national legal systems and carried out in a depoliticized atmosphere, without any pressure being put on sovereign states."

The presidents noted the need "for the global society to adopt universal rules, norms and principles of the state’s responsible activity in the use of information and communications technologies."

"Russia and Brazil express the intention to cooperate for an early signing of the Memorandum on Cooperation on trade and economic issues with the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Mercosur member countries," the document says.

Modern threats

Russia and Brazil plan to step up coordination of their foreign policy efforts in the fight against modern threats:

"We have signed a Joint statement on strategic foreign policy dialogue," Putin said. "It envisages a higher level of coordinating efforts of our countries in the fight against new challenges and threats such as terrorism, in maintaining stability, in non-proliferation efforts and control over armaments," the president added.

Putin said Russia and Brazil actively cooperate on the foreign policy arena. "We have many similar approaches to forming a fair democratic system of international relations, which should be based on respecting the principles of the rule of law, and equal and indivisible security for all," the Russian leader said.

The president noted that both countries "cooperate constructively in the framework of the United Nations, G20, the World Trade Organization," and also work very closely in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

Syrian conflict
