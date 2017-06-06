All arrested as part of London attack investigation released without charge - Met Police

LONDON, June 6. /TASS/. All those arrested on June 4, as part of the London attack investigation, have been released, according to a statement released by London Metropolitan Police on Monday.

"All of the people arrested on Sunday, 4 June, as part of this investigation have now been released without charge," the statement said. On the following day after the terror attack that killed seven people, 12 people, seven men and five women, were detained.

On Saturday night, three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge. Then after having abandoned the vehicle, they began stabbing passers-by.

On Monday, London Metropolitan Police said Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, born in Pakistan, and Rachid Redouane, 30, claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, both from Barking, east London, are believed to be the attackers. The third attacker has not been identified yet. All three men were confronted and shot dead by armed officers within eight minutes of the first call.