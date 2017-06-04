Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump following London attacks calls for stopping being politically correct

World
June 04, 17:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people," he twitted after the terrorist attacks in London

Share
1 pages in this article
The U.S. President Donald Trump

The U.S. President Donald Trump

© EPA/SHAWN THEW

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The U.S. President Donald Trump says it is time to stop being politically correct in security matters.

"We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse," he twitted after the terrorist attacks in London.

At night to Sunday, three men drove a car into pedestrians at the London Bridge. After that, they drove on to the Borough Market, where they got from the car and stabbed the people around.

The death toll has reached seven, and 48 were injured. The police killed the attackers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
Countries
United Kingdom
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
9
Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin asked Bill Clinton to consider option Russia might join NATO
2
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear excels foreign rivals by armor protection
3
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
4
Legalization of cryptocurrencies to simplify startups financing - Ethereum
5
Russia's military grouping in Syria
6
Russia floats out 1st military ice-breaker over half-century
7
Russian submarines to be equipped with Kalibr missiles by 2025
TOP STORIES
Реклама