Trump following London attacks calls for stopping being politically correct

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The U.S. President Donald Trump says it is time to stop being politically correct in security matters.
"We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse," he twitted after the terrorist attacks in London.
At night to Sunday, three men drove a car into pedestrians at the London Bridge. After that, they drove on to the Borough Market, where they got from the car and stabbed the people around.
The death toll has reached seven, and 48 were injured. The police killed the attackers.