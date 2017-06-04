Casualties present as result of London Bridge incident - BBC citing police

Casualties present as result of London Bridge incident - BBC citing policeWorld June 04, 1:55
LONDON, June 4. /TASS/. Several people died on Saturday as a result of an incident on the London Bridge, BBC TV Channel reported on Sunday citing police.
"Police confirm more than one fatality after incident at London Bridge," the TV Channel said.
According to Daily Telegraph three individuals staged an attack in the London Bridge area.
"London Bridge has been placed on lockdown amid reports of three men carrying knives attacking people," the newspaper said. Up to 20 people have reportedly been struck by a van, the newspaper reported.