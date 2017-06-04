In connection with terrorist acts in London police arrest 12 people

In connection with terrorist acts in London police arrest 12 peopleWorld June 04, 17:34
LONDON, June 4. /TASS/. The London police arrested 12 people in connection with the terrorist attacks on Sunday, Scotland Yard said.
"Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have this morning, Sunday 4 June, arrested 12 people in Barking, east London, in connection with last night's incidents in London Bridge and the Borough Market area," Metropolitan Police said. "Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing."
Foreign nationals are believed to be among the victims of the terror attack on London Bridge and in Borough Market, Metropolitan Police’s Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley told reporters on Sunday.
"Seven people have been killed, in addition to the three attackers. Work to inform the next of kin of the victims is ongoing - this may take some time, as we believe some of these victims are from abroad," Rowley said. "36 people remain in hospital, suffering from a range of injuries - some of which are extremely serious. 21 remain in a critical condition."
No Russians are reported among fatalities as of yet, a diplomat at the Russian Embassy in London told TASS.
"Police have not released lists of the victims," he said. "But according to preliminary information, no Russian nationals are among killed or injured."