Death toll from London terrorist attacks rises to seven

LONDON, June 4. /TASS/. The death toll from the terrorist attacks in London has risen to seven, Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick said on Sunday.

"It has now been confirmed sadly that seven members of the public have died," she said in a statement. "My current information is that 48 people have been injured. They are currently being treated in hospital."

She recommended the people who might be thinking of traveling to the London Bridge and the Borough Market to "avoid it if you possibly can."

At night to Sunday, three men drove a car into pedestrians at the London Bridge. After that, they drove to the Borough Market, where they got from the car and stabbed the people around. The police killed the attackers.