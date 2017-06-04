Death toll from London terrorist attacks rises to seven

Death toll from London terrorist attacks rises to sevenWorld June 04, 14:09
Putin's annual televised Q&A session due on June 15Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 04, 8:51
Six people died in terrorist acts in London - policeWorld June 04, 6:59
Casualties present as result of London Bridge incident - BBC citing policeWorld June 04, 1:55
Syria has neither chemical weapons nor facilities to make them - al-AssadWorld June 03, 23:20
Putin asked Bill Clinton to consider option Russia might join NATORussian Politics & Diplomacy June 03, 19:06
Russia’s economic policy no longer depends on oil prices - Economic Development MinisterBusiness & Economy June 03, 17:58
More than 380 agreements were signed at SPIEF-2017 for 2 trillion rubles ($35.32 bln)Business & Economy June 03, 16:11
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC dealBusiness & Economy June 03, 15:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LONDON, June 4. /TASS/. The death toll from the terrorist attacks in London has risen to seven, Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick said on Sunday.
"It has now been confirmed sadly that seven members of the public have died," she said in a statement. "My current information is that 48 people have been injured. They are currently being treated in hospital."
She recommended the people who might be thinking of traveling to the London Bridge and the Borough Market to "avoid it if you possibly can."
At night to Sunday, three men drove a car into pedestrians at the London Bridge. After that, they drove to the Borough Market, where they got from the car and stabbed the people around. The police killed the attackers.