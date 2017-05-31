Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

President blames Moldovan government for diplomats’ expulsion from Moscow

World
May 31, 17:37 UTC+3

The Foreign Ministry has decided to declare five Moldovan diplomats in Russia personas non-grata in retaliation for the May 29 expulsion of five diplomats of the Russian embassy in Chisinau

Share
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, May 31. /TASS/. Moldova’s President Igor Dodon regrets the irresponsibility of his country’s government, which resulted in the expulsion of Moldovan diplomats from Moscow.

Read also

Five staff members of Moldovan embassy in Moscow declared persona non grata

Moscow urges Moldova to take joint decision on Russian diplomats

Moldovan president urges Moscow to resist provocation with expelled diplomats

Moldovan president slams government’s decision to expel Russian diplomats

Moldova to expel five Russian diplomats — Foreign Ministry

"Over the 25-year-long history of Moldovan-Russian relations they have never been so close to the brink of an abyss as they are now. This is a result of irresponsible decisions and actions by the Moldovan government and parliamentary majority, taken not in the interests of their people, but in line with the geopolitical interests of their Western patrons," Dodon told TASS, when asked about the Russian Foreign Ministry’s decision to declare five Moldovan diplomats in Russia personas non-grata in retaliation for the May 29 expulsion of five diplomats of the Russian embassy in Chisinau.

Dodon, who is currently in St. Petersburg, said that within the next few days he would hold meetings with Russian officials at different levels to discuss the expulsion affair.

"I do hope that no more economic or social measures from Russia will follow. But this will depend on Chisinau in the first place," Dodon said on his Facebook page.

He warned that "if the government keeps building up tensions in Moldovan-Russian relations and provoking disruption of relations with our main strategic partner Russia, we, the people of Moldova, will have our say.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
9
Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's top diplomat points to Kabul bombing as sign to abandon double standards
2
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
3
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year
4
Russia imports first lot of tomatoes from Syria
5
Kremlin says US Democratic Party’s stance not source of Russia-US tension
6
Sochi mayor regrets banana incident at city carnival
7
IS group claims responsibility for terror attack in downtown Kabul
TOP STORIES
Реклама