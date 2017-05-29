Moldova to expel five Russian diplomats — Foreign Ministry

Macron lashes out at Russian news agency Sputnik, RT channel over campaign coverageWorld May 29, 20:11
CHISINAU, May 29. /TASS/. The Moldovan authorities have proclaimed five Russian diplomats personas non grata, the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration told journalists on Monday.
Farit Mukhametshin, the Russian ambassador in Moldova told TASS the embassy had already received the corresponding papers.
"We will not comment on this at the moment," he said.