Moldovan president slams government’s decision to expel Russian diplomats

CHISINAU, May 29./TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has condemned the decision by the government formed by the ruling coalition of pro-European parties to declare five diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Chisinau personae non grata.

"I am deeply outraged by an unfriendly move from representatives of the Moldovan diplomacy and categorically denounce it. This outrageous decision of the government is aimed against moves by the head of state to restore relations with Russia," Dodon told TASS.

"I understand that this was most likely done on orders from the West, maybe even from across the ocean, by those who are worried about a constructive and efficient dialogue between the Moldovan president and the Kremlin," Dodon said.