Moldovan president slams government’s decision to expel Russian diplomats

Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020Business & Economy May 29, 21:49
Moscow ready to offer clarifications over incident with Montenegrin MPRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 21:09
Moscow mayor says Monday's hurricane in Moscow 'unprecedented'Society & Culture May 29, 20:56
Moldovan president slams government’s decision to expel Russian diplomatsWorld May 29, 20:52
Macron lashes out at Russian news agency Sputnik, RT channel over campaign coverageWorld May 29, 20:11
Macron says no international problem can be solved without RussiaWorld May 29, 19:51
Putin: Russian and French fundamental interests come firstRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 19:34
Hollywood director highlights his esteem for Russia’s presidentSociety & Culture May 29, 19:18
Death toll following Moscow thunderstorms rises to 11World May 29, 19:02
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
CHISINAU, May 29./TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has condemned the decision by the government formed by the ruling coalition of pro-European parties to declare five diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Chisinau personae non grata.
"I am deeply outraged by an unfriendly move from representatives of the Moldovan diplomacy and categorically denounce it. This outrageous decision of the government is aimed against moves by the head of state to restore relations with Russia," Dodon told TASS.
"I understand that this was most likely done on orders from the West, maybe even from across the ocean, by those who are worried about a constructive and efficient dialogue between the Moldovan president and the Kremlin," Dodon said.