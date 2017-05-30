Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moldovan president urges Moscow to resist provocation with expelled diplomats

World
May 30, 15:16 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Igor Dodon

Moldovan president slams government’s decision to expel Russian diplomats

CHISINAU, May 30. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has called on the Russian leadership not to make hasty decisions in response to a provocation of the ruling pro-European coalition and the government with the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

"I view the steps of the ruling pro-European coalition and the government in regard to Russian diplomats as a provocation with the goal to disrupt the restoration of strategic partnership between our countries. I want to ask our Russian partners not to succumb to provocations," Dodon said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow
17
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad
5
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian anti-submarine destroyer enters English Channel
2
Lavrov slams Macron's 'media propaganda' remarks as post-Obama policy aftereffect
3
Moscow concerned over US threats against Syria’s armed forces
4
Russia to sell ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear to foreign customers
5
Moscow utility crews clean up freak storm’s aftermath
6
Moscow mayor says Monday's hurricane in Moscow 'unprecedented'
7
Moscow concerned over no breakthrough in US administration’s relations with Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама