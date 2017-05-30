Moldovan president urges Moscow to resist provocation with expelled diplomats

CHISINAU, May 30. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has called on the Russian leadership not to make hasty decisions in response to a provocation of the ruling pro-European coalition and the government with the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

"I view the steps of the ruling pro-European coalition and the government in regard to Russian diplomats as a provocation with the goal to disrupt the restoration of strategic partnership between our countries. I want to ask our Russian partners not to succumb to provocations," Dodon said.