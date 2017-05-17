EU files request with Kiev on blocking Russian websites, social networks

Anti-trust regulator to continue to monitor pricing for Apple's products in RussiaBusiness & Economy May 17, 21:18
EU files request with Kiev on blocking Russian websites, social networksWorld May 17, 20:50
Cannes Film Festival to roll out red carpet lineup for 70th anniversarySociety & Culture May 17, 19:33
Russia and Italy outline concrete plans to develop bilateral interaction — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 18:57
Kadyrov says Russia remains Islam’s ‘most loyal ally and protector’Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 18:13
Cannes Film Festival fashion trends through the yearsSociety & Culture May 17, 17:25
Putin: new state armament program to boost Russia’s combat potentialMilitary & Defense May 17, 17:13
Russian social network banned in Ukraine sets traffic recordWorld May 17, 17:04
Syria and Israel to participate in International Army Games for first timeMilitary & Defense May 17, 17:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BRUSSELS, May 17. /TASS/. The European Union has filed a request with Ukraine to provide information related to the legislation placing a ban on access to Russian Internet resources, which are used by majority of the population, an EU official told TASS on Wednesday.
"We have raised the issue with our Ukrainian partners for more information," he said.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko enforced the decision of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council on expanding the list of Russian nationals and entities subject to Ukrainian sanctions and extending earlier sanctions. The blacklist includes 1,228 individuals and 468 legal entities. Among the blacklisted entities are Russian social networking sites Vkontakte (VK) and Odnoklassniki (Classmates), and also e-mail services Mail.ru and Yandex. Ukraine’s presidential press service said that Internet providers will block access to these websites in the country.
Yandex says it has some 11 million users in Ukraine, 25 million Ukrainians communicate online via Mail.ru. At least 16 million people have profiles on the VK and 9.5 million use Odnoklassniki.