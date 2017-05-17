Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

German foreign ministry concerned over Ukrainian sanctions on Russia

World
May 17, 15:45 UTC+3 BERLIN
Share
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, May 17. /TASS/. Germany’s Foreign Ministry was concerned to learn about Ukraine introducing sanctions against Russian companies, Ministry Spokesman Martin Schaefer said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Read also
Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland

Council of Europe chief alarmed at Kiev's decision to block Russian social networks

"We were concerned to learn about the new sanctions introduced by the Ukrainian president, government and the National Security and Defense Council," Schaefer said. "Many things related to the media make us think about freedom of the press," he added.

German Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert, in turn, said that this issue would be discussed at the upcoming meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, scheduled to be held in Germany on May 20.

On May 16, Poroshenko signed an expanded blacklist consisting of 1,228 Russian individuals and 468 companies. This time, a number of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) members, judges of the Russian Constitutional Court, journalists and TV channels have been added to the blacklist. Besides, sanctions have been imposed on several Russian companies, including 1C, ABBYY and their Ukrainian subsidiaries. In addition, Russia’s VKontakte and Odnoklassniki social networks, Mail.ru and Yandex internet companies have been banned.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to display weapons used in Syria at arms show in Peru
2
Russia ready to provide transcript of Lavrov-Trump talks
3
Vladimir Putin: We are strong because we are right
4
Trump 'leaking secrets' to Lavrov shows US plagued by political schizophrenia — Putin
5
Press review: Deep State's crusade against Trump and Kiev's expanding blacklist
6
German foreign ministry concerned over Ukrainian sanctions on Russia
7
Total ban of Russian web sites to cost Ukraine $1 billion — expert
TOP STORIES
Реклама