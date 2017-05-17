Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Council of Europe chief alarmed at Kiev's decision to block Russian social networks

World
May 17, 12:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On May 16, Ukrainian President Poroshenko signed an expanded blacklist consisting of 1,228 Russian individuals and 468 companies

Share
1 pages in this article
Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland

© EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland has voiced concern over Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko’s decree blocking Russian social networks and other internet resources on the country’s territory, a statement published on the Council’s website said.

Read also

Total ban of Russian web sites to cost Ukraine $1 billion — expert

Russia’s Mail.ru Group may lose 25 mln Ukrainian users because of Kiev sanctions

Kiev’s sanctions are aimed against Ukrainians themselves — Yandex

MP slams Ukraine’s sanctions against Russian social networks as ‘destructive’

The "Council of Europe Secretary General has voiced his concern about a decree by Ukrainian President Poroshenko on the blocking of several major online services and social networks on the territory of Ukraine," the statement reads.

According to Jagland, the "blocking of social networks, search engines, mail services and news websites goes against our common understanding of freedom of expression and freedom of the media." "Moreover, such blanket bans are out of line with the principle of proportionality," he added.

On Tuesday, Poroshenko signed an expanded blacklist consisting of 1,228 Russian individuals and 468 companies. This time, a number of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) members, judges of the Russian Constitutional Court, journalists and TV channels have been added to the blacklist. Besides, sanctions have been imposed on several Russian companies, including 1C, ABBYY and their Ukrainian subsidiaries. In addition, Russia’s VKontakte and Odnoklassniki social networks, Mail.ru and Yandex internet companies have been banned.

The banned Russian internet companies have a significantly large audience in Ukraine. Yandex claims to have as many as 11,000,000 Ukrainian users while about 25,000,000 of Ukrainian citizens use the Mail.ru platforms for communication. A total of 16,000,000 people in Ukraine use the Vkontakte social network, while the number of Odnoklassniki users totals around 9,500,000.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Black Sea fleet warships conduct live firing drills
2
Russia to display weapons used in Syria at arms show in Peru
3
Italian PM says talks with Putin ahead of G7 summit 'good opportunity'
4
Beijing and Moscow to pour roughly $15 bln into developing Far East
5
Russian Navy vessels cross Bosphorus under heavy guard due to possible IS attacks
6
Russian mining companies to face new land restoration rules
7
Kremlin dismisses allegations about Russian cyber attack on Ukrainian president’s website
TOP STORIES
Реклама