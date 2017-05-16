Back to Main page
Kiev expands sanctions on Russia, bans two popular social networks

World
May 16, 10:47 UTC+3

Internet providers in Ukraine will not allow users to have access to Russian e-mail services Mail.ru and Yandex

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

© AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov

KIEV, May 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on expanding the list of Russian individuals and legal entities subject to sanctions, the press service of the Ukrainian president said on Tuesday.

Read also
Delegation of the European Parliament visiting Crimea

EU lawmakers visiting Crimea not intimidated by Kiev’s sanctions

"The head of state has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on April 28 "On using personal economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)," the presidential administration said.

The sanctions list now includes 1,228 Russian individuals and 468 legal entities.

The president also enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council on introducing sanctions against two popular Russian social networks, VKontakte (VK) and Odnoklassniki, the president’s press service said.

Internet providers in Ukraine will not allow users to have access to Russian e-mail services Mail.ru and Yandex. 

Kiev has also extended sanctions against Russian TV channels and companies specializing in developing anti-virus software, the presidential press service said on Tuesday:

"The sanctions target TV channels RBC, TV Center, VGTRK, NTV Plus and Zvezda, and anti-virus companies Kaspersky Lab and DrWeb. Internet providers have been ordered to block access to these Internet resources." 

Read also

Ukraine bans 8 Russian films, 26 TV series

Russian Diplomat: EU sanctions absurd if Kiev fails to fulfil Minsk deal

Kiev puts 84 Russian, Donbass officials on ‘Savchenko’ sanctions list

Council of Europe calls on Kiev to cancel sanctions against journalists

Ukrainian media note mistakes and inconsistencies in Kiev’s sanction list

Persons
Pyotr Poroshenko
Topics
Ukraine crisis Sanctions vs. Russia
