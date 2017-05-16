Kiev expands sanctions on Russia, bans two popular social networks

Russian Defense Ministry invests in advanced Tiger armored vehiclesMilitary & Defense May 16, 12:18
Russian Navy vessels cross Bosphorus under heavy guard due to possible IS attacksMilitary & Defense May 16, 11:58
Russia’s ISS segment to become independent from US communication satellitesScience & Space May 16, 10:58
Kiev expands sanctions on Russia, bans two popular social networksWorld May 16, 10:47
Russia, Turkey and Iran map out de-escalation zones in SyriaWorld May 16, 9:54
Russian missile cruiser arrives in SingaporeMilitary & Defense May 16, 8:34
Russian businessman sues AP for libelRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 16, 7:29
Russia on solid winning streak at 2017 IIHF World Championship as it blanks Latvia 5-0Sport May 15, 23:49
Merkel says Germany, France plan to closely cooperate in critical timesWorld May 15, 21:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, May 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on expanding the list of Russian individuals and legal entities subject to sanctions, the press service of the Ukrainian president said on Tuesday.
"The head of state has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on April 28 "On using personal economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)," the presidential administration said.
The sanctions list now includes 1,228 Russian individuals and 468 legal entities.
The president also enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council on introducing sanctions against two popular Russian social networks, VKontakte (VK) and Odnoklassniki, the president’s press service said.
Internet providers in Ukraine will not allow users to have access to Russian e-mail services Mail.ru and Yandex.
Kiev has also extended sanctions against Russian TV channels and companies specializing in developing anti-virus software, the presidential press service said on Tuesday:
"The sanctions target TV channels RBC, TV Center, VGTRK, NTV Plus and Zvezda, and anti-virus companies Kaspersky Lab and DrWeb. Internet providers have been ordered to block access to these Internet resources."