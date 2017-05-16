Kiev’s new anti-Russian sanctions violate Ukrainians’ rights to information — Kremlin

SPIEF 2017 business programme publishedPress Releases May 16, 14:15
Russia’s National Guard and FSB team up for nuclear plant safety drillsMilitary & Defense May 16, 14:11
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"Press Releases May 16, 14:09
Russian Arctic cleanup expedition departs for Franz Josef LandWorld May 16, 13:52
Russian design bureau developing new coaxial helicopter for defense needsMilitary & Defense May 16, 13:45
Ukraine extends sanctions against EU politicians over visiting CrimeaWorld May 16, 13:27
Admiral Gorshkov frigate to be delivered to Russian Navy in November 2017Military & Defense May 16, 13:18
Russian senator rips US claims of ‘Syrian mass executions’ as ploy to torpedo peace talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 16, 13:08
Press review: Pitfalls snag Moscow’s peace plan on Syria and hackers eye core bankingPress Review May 16, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, May 16. /TASS/. Having expanded its anti-Russian sanctions Kiev once again violated the Ukrainians’ rights to information, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"It [the anti-Russian sanctions expansion] is yet another step in a chain of many others that violate Ukrainian people’s right to receive information they want to know," he told journalists.
Moscow is not ready yet to specify its possible retaliatory measures against new Ukraine’s sanctions, but bears in mind the reciprocity principle, according to Peskov.
"We are monitoring the situation rather carefully, and certainly, we keep in mind the reciprocity principle," Peskov said.