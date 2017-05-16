Kiev’s new anti-Russian sanctions violate Ukrainians’ rights to information — Kremlin

SOCHI, May 16. /TASS/. Having expanded its anti-Russian sanctions Kiev once again violated the Ukrainians’ rights to information, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"It [the anti-Russian sanctions expansion] is yet another step in a chain of many others that violate Ukrainian people’s right to receive information they want to know," he told journalists.

Moscow is not ready yet to specify its possible retaliatory measures against new Ukraine’s sanctions, but bears in mind the reciprocity principle, according to Peskov.

"We are monitoring the situation rather carefully, and certainly, we keep in mind the reciprocity principle," Peskov said.