Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poroshenko dealt blow to freedom of expression in Ukraine — Human Rights Watch

World
May 17, 16:33 UTC+3 KIEV

Human Rights Watch has urged Ukraine to immediately lift sanctions against Russian social networks

Share
1 pages in this article
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko

© AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov

KIEV, May 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko should immediately lift sanctions against Russian social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, as well as Mail.ru and Yandex companies, and take steps to protect freedom of expression and information in Ukraine, Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

"It’s an inexcusable violation of Ukrainians’ right to information of their choice, and the European Union and Ukraine’s other international partners should immediately call on Ukraine to reverse it," Tanya Cooper, Ukraine researcher at Human Rights Watch, was quoted as saying. "In a single move Poroshenko dealt a terrible blow to freedom of expression in Ukraine," she said.

Read also

Kiev’s new anti-Russian sanctions violate Ukrainians’ rights to information — Kremlin

"This is yet another example of the ease with which President Poroshenko unjustifiably tries to control public discourse in Ukraine. Poroshenko may try to justify this latest step, but it is a cynical, politically expedient attack on the right to information affecting millions of Ukrainians, and their personal and professional lives," Cooper said.

The decree would be hard to enforce without changing the law as "only a court can order internet service providers to take action against a website," Human Rights Watch said with reference to Oksana Romaniuk, executive director of Kyiv-based Institute of Mass Information.

On May 16, Pyotr Poroshenko brought into effect a decision made by the country’s National Security and Defense Council on expanding sanctions on Russia. Sanctions have been imposed on several TV channels and companies, including 1C, ABBYY and their Ukrainian subsidiaries. Also, Russia’s VKontakte and Odnoklassniki social networks, Mail.ru and Yandex companies have been banned. Vkontakte is the largest and most popular social networking website both in Russia and Ukraine. Odnoklassniki ranks fifth in popularity in these countries. Both websites were founded in 2006 and belong to Mail.Ru Group Russian Internet company.

Read also

Kiev expands sanctions on Russia, bans two popular social networks

MP slams Ukraine’s sanctions against Russian social networks as ‘destructive’

Kiev’s sanctions are aimed against Ukrainians themselves — Yandex

Russia’s Mail.ru Group may lose 25 mln Ukrainian users because of Kiev sanctions

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Vladimir Putin: We are strong because we are right
2
Putin: new state armament program to boost Russia’s combat potential
3
Russia ready to provide transcript of Lavrov-Trump talks
4
Trump 'leaking secrets' to Lavrov shows US plagued by political schizophrenia — Putin
5
Russia to display weapons used in Syria at arms show in Peru
6
Gazprom to increase gas production by 5.5% in 2017
7
Russia’s ISS segment to become independent from US communication satellites
TOP STORIES
Реклама