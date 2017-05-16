Expert believes US sanctions against North Korea may affect Far-Eastern seaports

VLADIVOSTOK, May 16. /TASS/. The toughening of U.S. sanctions against the DPRK may complicate considerably the functioning of operators of Far-Eastern seaports but will not wield practically any impact on the operations of seaports as separate enterprises, Assistant Professor Artyom Lukin at Far-Eastern Federal University’s School for Regional and International Research told TAS.

Dr. Lukin is one of the leading Russian experts on the Koreas.

Speaking of how the U.S. could affect the large operator companies, he said: "If they pass the bill, they will most likely select one or two showcase victims to make all others tremble."

Financial and economic damage may affect Summa group in Vladivostok merchant port, Mechel at Vanino, Kuzbassrazrezugol at Vostochny, and Evraz at Nakhodka.

"These are big companies with sizable volumes of operations abroad and assets in the West and they are tightly link to the dollar-pegged banking system," Dr. Lukin said. "American sanctions can complicate their business extremely and inflict serious losses on them."

He admitted that these companies may eventually face a tough choice between either maintaining the contacts of their ports with North Korea or to lose access to the U.S. banking system.

As for the ports as separate enterprises, the sanctions will not affect their operations or economic performance in any considerable way.

"The initiatives on sanctions create risks, first and foremost, for the international ports that service trade with the DPRK and have considerable amounts of haulage to and from the U.S. at the same time," Dr. Lukin said. "In practical terms, the bill puts these seaports in the face of a hard choice between cooperating with the DPRK or with the U.S."

For large Russian Far-Eastern ports, including Vanino, Vladivostok and Nakhodka that were mentioned above, the U.S. is not a priority destination at present, Dr. Lukin believes.

"The main counterparts for them are the seaports in East Asia, and primarily in China, Japan and South Korea, the volumes of commerce between the Far-Eastern regions and the U.S. are not significant," he said. "That’s why whatever the damage, it won’t be critical for them."

Executives of companies doing direct business with the DPRK do not express concerns over the situation. For instance, Investstroitrest that opens regular cargo and passenger haulage between Vladivostok and the North Korean port of Rajin on May 18 believes the sanctions will not affect the transportation business in any way.

"We strictly comply with all the requirements arising in connection with resolutions of the UN Security Council and deliver only foodstuffs there and I don’t think the new sanctions will affect our work in any way," said Investstoitrest Deputy Director General Mikhail Khmel.