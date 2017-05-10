Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, US top diplomats begin talks in Washington

World
May 10, 15:48 UTC+3

The diplomats are expected to discuss Syria, Ukraine, the situation on the Korean Peninsula and bilateral issues

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Trump to receive Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Washington

Putin, top security officials discuss Russia-US relations ahead of Trump-Lavrov meeting

Lavrov and Trump to discuss anti-terrorism cooperation

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. Talks of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Rex Tillerson have begun in Washington, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Syria would top the talks. Also, the diplomats are expected to discuss the Ukraine crisis, the situation on the Korean Peninsula and bilateral issues.

Lavrov arrived in Washington on a three-day working visit. Later on Wednesday, he will hold talks with US President Donald Trump. Afterwards, Lavrov will head to Alaska to attend the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting on May 11.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Trump’s decision to sack FBI chief
2
Chinese expert says North Korea could conduct nuclear test in May
3
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
4
India and Russia to boost cooperation in nuclear energy and space
5
Russia cancels Victory Day air parade over Red Square
6
Archaeologists stumble upon 16th century coins stashed in ivory chess figure
7
Trump to receive Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Washington
TOP STORIES
Реклама