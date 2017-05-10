Russian, US top diplomats begin talks in Washington

Family of jailed Russian pilot to continue fighting for his releaseSociety & Culture May 10, 16:10
Chinese expert says North Korea could conduct nuclear test in MayWorld May 10, 15:49
Washington lacks flexibility in approach to North Korea, says Chinese analystWorld May 10, 15:33
Kremlin comments on Trump’s decision to sack FBI chiefRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 10, 14:54
Lavrov and Trump to discuss anti-terrorism cooperationRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 10, 14:50
European Development Bank has no plans to finance new projects in Russia this yearBusiness & Economy May 10, 14:10
Siberian experts developing new 3D seismic survey methods to locate Arctic hydrocarbonsBusiness & Economy May 10, 13:51
Russia boosts spending on 2018 FIFA World Cup preparationsSport May 10, 13:00
Press review: Russia-US Arctic barriers and Macron's tough road aheadPress Review May 10, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. Talks of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Rex Tillerson have begun in Washington, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Syria would top the talks. Also, the diplomats are expected to discuss the Ukraine crisis, the situation on the Korean Peninsula and bilateral issues.
Lavrov arrived in Washington on a three-day working visit. Later on Wednesday, he will hold talks with US President Donald Trump. Afterwards, Lavrov will head to Alaska to attend the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting on May 11.