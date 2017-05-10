Russian, US top diplomats begin talks in Washington

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. Talks of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Rex Tillerson have begun in Washington, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Syria would top the talks. Also, the diplomats are expected to discuss the Ukraine crisis, the situation on the Korean Peninsula and bilateral issues.

Lavrov arrived in Washington on a three-day working visit. Later on Wednesday, he will hold talks with US President Donald Trump. Afterwards, Lavrov will head to Alaska to attend the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting on May 11.