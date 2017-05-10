Trump to receive Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Washington

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's information department told TASS.

"Yes, it's true, a meeting with the US President is in the program," an official said.

Lavrov arrived in Washington with a working visit earlier on Tuesday. His previous visit to Washington took place in 2013, while the previous visit of a Russian President to the US was held in 2010.

The Foreign Ministry said earlier Lavrov would meet with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday. In the course of the talks, they would exchange opinions on key international and bilateral problems.

The press service of the US Department of State said in connection with the forthcoming talks Lavrov and Tillerson would give primary attention to settling the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, as well as to bilateral relations.

From Washington, Lavrov is expected to go to Fairbanks, Alaska, where he will take part in a ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council. He visit to the US will continue through to May 11.

The sides agreed to hold the Lavrov-Tillerson meeting in Fairbanks on the sidelines of the Arctic Council conference initially but they decided later on to transfer it to Washington.