Lavrov and Trump to discuss anti-terrorism cooperation

SOCHI, May 10./TASS/. At a meeting in Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US President Donald Trump will discuss cooperation of the two countries on fight against terrorism as well as issues Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in a recent telephone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters.

"They will discuss relations first of all related to cooperation in the sphere of fight against terrorism, and will continue discussing the issues that were on the agenda of the recent telephone conversation between the two presidents," he said.

Peskov did not comment on whether the upcoming talks of Lavrov and Trump are to pave the way for a meeting of the two presidents. "This meeting is held in the furtherance of a telephone conversation of the two presidents," Peskov said, adding that no concrete agreements exist at the moment on a meeting of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Lavrov arrived in the US for a three-day working visit. On Wednesday, he will meet with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and President Donald Trump.

On May 2, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the United States Donald Trump, the Kremlin press service reported earlier. "The sides discussed a number of topical issues of cooperation between the two countries on the international arena. The focus was laid on the prospects for coordination of Russia’s and the United States’ action in fighting against international terrorism in the context of the Syrian crisis," the Kremlin said.

"The presidents, in particular, agreed to enliven dialogue the two countries’ foreign ministers to look for options for the consolidation of the ceasefire and making it sustainable and controlled. The goal is to create conditions for launching a real settlement process in Syria. Thus, the Russian foreign minister and the US secretary of state will inform the leaders about progress reached on this track," the press service said.