Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov and Trump to discuss anti-terrorism cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 10, 14:50 UTC+3

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US President Donald Trump will discuss the two countries' ties and anti-terrorism cooperation at the meeting in Washington

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

SOCHI, May 10./TASS/. At a meeting in Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US President Donald Trump will discuss cooperation of the two countries on fight against terrorism as well as issues Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in a recent telephone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters.

"They will discuss relations first of all related to cooperation in the sphere of fight against terrorism, and will continue discussing the issues that were on the agenda of the recent telephone conversation between the two presidents," he said.

Read also

Putin and Trump stress importance of anti-terrorism cooperation

Peskov did not comment on whether the upcoming talks of Lavrov and Trump are to pave the way for a meeting of the two presidents. "This meeting is held in the furtherance of a telephone conversation of the two presidents," Peskov said, adding that no concrete agreements exist at the moment on a meeting of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Lavrov arrived in the US for a three-day working visit. On Wednesday, he will meet with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and President Donald Trump.

On May 2, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the United States Donald Trump, the Kremlin press service reported earlier. "The sides discussed a number of topical issues of cooperation between the two countries on the international arena. The focus was laid on the prospects for coordination of Russia’s and the United States’ action in fighting against international terrorism in the context of the Syrian crisis," the Kremlin said.

"The presidents, in particular, agreed to enliven dialogue the two countries’ foreign ministers to look for options for the consolidation of the ceasefire and making it sustainable and controlled. The goal is to create conditions for launching a real settlement process in Syria. Thus, the Russian foreign minister and the US secretary of state will inform the leaders about progress reached on this track," the press service said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Trump’s decision to sack FBI chief
2
Chinese expert says North Korea could conduct nuclear test in May
3
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
4
India and Russia to boost cooperation in nuclear energy and space
5
Russia cancels Victory Day air parade over Red Square
6
Archaeologists stumble upon 16th century coins stashed in ivory chess figure
7
Trump to receive Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Washington
TOP STORIES
Реклама