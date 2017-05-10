Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, top security officials discuss Russia-US relations ahead of Trump-Lavrov meeting

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 10, 12:47 UTC+3

ussian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the Russian Security Council have discussed the Syrian settlement in light of the agreement on de-escalation zones

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentiev/Russian presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the Russian Security Council have discussed the Russian-US relations with reference to the upcoming meetings between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State RexTillerson and US President Donald Trump, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The issue of bilateral Russian-US relations was raised at the meeting in light of the contacts between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and American counterparts planned later today," Peskov said.

Read also
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Russia, US to continue contacts on Syria — defense minister

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov who has arrived in the United States for a three-day visit will hold talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday. Russia’s top diplomat will be also received by US President Donald Trump. After that, Lavrov will travel to Alaska where he will take part in a ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council on May 11.

"An exchange of views took place on the progress in establishing the de-escalation zones in Syria in light of the relevant agreement reached at a meeting in Astana," he said.

 

Last week, the Russian, Iranian and Turkish delegations had reached an agreement on establishing four de-escalation zones in Syria during the talks in Astana. These zones include the Idlib province, some parts of the neighboring Aleppo, Latakia and Hama provinces, the area north of Homs, East Ghouta and Syria’s southern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra. Under the agreement, a ban on military operations, including aviation flights, has been imposed in these de-escalation zones as of May 6.

The memorandum is to be in force for six months with the possibility of automatic extension for the same period.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Archaeologists stumble upon 16th century coins stashed in ivory chess figure
2
Putin takes part in ‘Immortal Regiment’ march
3
Lavrov stresses Putin-Trump phone talks ‘devoid of anything artificial’
4
Russia creates enhanced security zones at nuclear power plants
5
Russian troops to receive advanced satellite communications vehicles
6
Lavrov says Russian-US summit needed for concrete results, not for sensation
7
Russian hockey squad hammers Italy 10-1 at 2017 IIHF World Championship
TOP STORIES
Реклама