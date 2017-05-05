Serbia’s leader congratulates Russians on Victory Day

BELGRADE, May 5. /TASS/. The Russian people through its heroic exploit uprooted Nazism and saved the entire world from it, Serbia’s Prime Minister and President-Elect Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday in a video address on the occasion of the upcoming VE Day.

"The Victory Day is one of the most important and honored days in the history of the entire humankind. Out of all the world’s nations, the Russian people sustained the biggest losses in the Great Patriotic War [of 1941-1945] and it will always remain an example of utter courage and patriotism. Through its heroic exploits in the Second World War, it exterminated Nazism and saved the entire world from this dark force. The courage of the Red Army soldiers deserves respect, honor and imperishable memory in our hearts," Vucic said in his video congratulation in Russian.

Поделиться {{secondsToDateTime(data.visiblePosition) | date: 'HH:mm:ss'}} / {{(videoDuration | date: 'HH:mm:ss') || '00:43'}} {{secondsToDateTime(data.visiblePosition) | date: 'mm:ss'}} / {{(videoDuration | date: 'mm:ss') || '00:43'}} {{qualityItem | uppercase}} HD .mp4 High quality SD .mp4 Medium quality AU .mp3 (676.46 KB) Audio track Re-enactment of WWII Battle of Berlin © TASS/Ruptly

"I am proud that the Serbian people, fighting shoulder to shoulder with other world nations, made its contribution to the victory over Nazism and won peace and freedom. I congratulate Russia, the Russian people and the entire freedom-loving humankind on this great day, the Day of Victory over Nazism! My congratulations on the Victory Day!," he said.

The Victory Day is a national holiday in Serbia. Numerous events are organized throughout the country on this occasion. An Immortal Regiment march will be held in Belgrade.