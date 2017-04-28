Night rehearsal of Victory Day Parade

Russia to upgrade parachute for Ratnik ‘soldier of future’ combat outfitMilitary & Defense April 28, 13:46
Turkey, Russia reach agreement on S-400 air defense system deliveriesMilitary & Defense April 28, 13:38
Night rehearsal of Victory Day ParadeMilitary & Defense April 28, 13:31
Merkel to discuss Ukrainian crisis, Syria with PutinWorld April 28, 13:25
Press review: Putin, Abe talk Kurils and Kiev to call Crimea, Donbass 'Russian-occupied'Press Review April 28, 13:00
Russia’s Airborne Force to get advanced anti-tank missile systemsMilitary & Defense April 28, 12:37
OPCW ready to send experts to Syria’s Khan Sheikhoun, chief saysWorld April 28, 12:33
Engine failure stalls Renault car of Russia’s Sirotkin at F1 Sochi GP practiceSport April 28, 12:30
Russian state arms seller delivers modern weaponry worth over $10 bln to Latin AmericaMilitary & Defense April 28, 12:09
The first evening rehearsal of Victory Day Parade involving 10,000 troops and 114 pieces of modern armament and military hardware took place in Moscow’s Red Square. Servicemen of higher military educational institutions, Suvorov military schools and Nakhimov naval academies, cadet corps, and also troops of Russia’s Western Military District, the Emergencies Ministry, the National Guard and the Federal Security Service of Russia marched across Red Square. The Victory parade’s mechanized column comprised Msta-S sell-propelled howitzers and the newest Koalitsiya-SV systems, the Iskander tactical ballistic missile complex representing missile forces and artillery, Tigr and Taifun armored vehicles, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, Buk-M2 and Tor-M2U air defense missile complexes, Pantsyr-S1 missile/gun systems, launchers of the advanced S-400 long-range antiaircraft missile systems and Yars ICBMs.