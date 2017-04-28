Night rehearsal of Victory Day Parade

The first evening rehearsal of Victory Day Parade involving 10,000 troops and 114 pieces of modern armament and military hardware took place in Moscow’s Red Square. Servicemen of higher military educational institutions, Suvorov military schools and Nakhimov naval academies, cadet corps, and also troops of Russia’s Western Military District, the Emergencies Ministry, the National Guard and the Federal Security Service of Russia marched across Red Square. The Victory parade’s mechanized column comprised Msta-S sell-propelled howitzers and the newest Koalitsiya-SV systems, the Iskander tactical ballistic missile complex representing missile forces and artillery, Tigr and Taifun armored vehicles, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, Buk-M2 and Tor-M2U air defense missile complexes, Pantsyr-S1 missile/gun systems, launchers of the advanced S-400 long-range antiaircraft missile systems and Yars ICBMs.

