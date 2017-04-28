Back to Main page
Night rehearsal of Victory Day Parade

Military & Defense
April 28, 13:31 UTC+3

Servicemen of military schools and Russian troops marched across Red Square

Servicemen march in formation in Moscow's Red Square during a night rehearsal of a Victory Day military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of the USSR's victory over Nazi Germany
Servicemen march in formation in Moscow's Red Square during a night rehearsal of a Victory Day military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of the USSR's victory over Nazi Germany
Servicemen march in formation in Moscow's Red Square during a night rehearsal of a Victory Day military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of the USSR's victory over Nazi Germany
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile system
Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile system
Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile system
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Iskander-M guided missile systems
Iskander-M guided missile systems
Iskander-M guided missile systems
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzer
2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzer
2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzer
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile
RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile
RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Tor-M2U anti-aircraft missile system
Tor-M2U anti-aircraft missile system
Tor-M2U anti-aircraft missile system
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system
S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system
S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Military hardware in Moscow's Red Square
Military hardware in Moscow's Red Square
Military hardware in Moscow's Red Square
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Bumerang armoured personnel carrier
Bumerang armoured personnel carrier
Bumerang armoured personnel carrier
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Iskander-M guided missile system
Iskander-M guided missile system
Iskander-M guided missile system
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Tor-M2DT anti-aircraft missile system
Tor-M2DT anti-aircraft missile system
Tor-M2DT anti-aircraft missile system
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
The first evening rehearsal of Victory Day Parade involving 10,000 troops and 114 pieces of modern armament and military hardware took place in Moscow’s Red Square. Servicemen of higher military educational institutions, Suvorov military schools and Nakhimov naval academies, cadet corps, and also troops of Russia’s Western Military District, the Emergencies Ministry, the National Guard and the Federal Security Service of Russia marched across Red Square. The Victory parade’s mechanized column comprised Msta-S sell-propelled howitzers and the newest Koalitsiya-SV systems, the Iskander tactical ballistic missile complex representing missile forces and artillery, Tigr and Taifun armored vehicles, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, Buk-M2 and Tor-M2U air defense missile complexes, Pantsyr-S1 missile/gun systems, launchers of the advanced S-400 long-range antiaircraft missile systems and Yars ICBMs.

