First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show

Military & Defense
May 04, 17:02 UTC+3

The first rehearsal of the V-Day military parade’s air show was held over Moscow with 72 planes and helicopters taking part

Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi aerobatic team rehearse an air show at the Kubinka air base ahead of a Victory Day military parade held in Moscow’s Red Square to mark the 72nd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi aerobatic team rehearse an air show at the Kubinka air base ahead of a Victory Day military parade held in Moscow’s Red Square to mark the 72nd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi aerobatic team rehearse an air show at the Kubinka air base ahead of a Victory Day military parade held in Moscow’s Red Square to mark the 72nd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
© Tatyana Belyakova/TASS
Kamov Ka-52 Alligator strike helicopters, Mil Mi-26 heavy lift cargo helicopters, and Mil Mi-8 multirole helicopters
Kamov Ka-52 Alligator strike helicopters, Mil Mi-26 heavy lift cargo helicopters, and Mil Mi-8 multirole helicopters
Kamov Ka-52 Alligator strike helicopters, Mil Mi-26 heavy lift cargo helicopters, and Mil Mi-8 multirole helicopters
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Yakovlev Yak-130 subsonic trainer aircraft
Yakovlev Yak-130 subsonic trainer aircraft
Yakovlev Yak-130 subsonic trainer aircraft
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Mi-24 strike helicopters
Mi-24 strike helicopters
Mi-24 strike helicopters
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets of the Strizhi aerobatic team
Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets of the Strizhi aerobatic team
Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets of the Strizhi aerobatic team
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
MiG-29 fighter jets of the Strizhi aerobatic team and Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi aerobatic team
MiG-29 fighter jets of the Strizhi aerobatic team and Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi aerobatic team
MiG-29 fighter jets of the Strizhi aerobatic team and Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi aerobatic team
© Tatyana Belyakova/TASS
Kamov Ka-52 Alligator strike helicopters
Kamov Ka-52 Alligator strike helicopters
Kamov Ka-52 Alligator strike helicopters
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets
Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets
Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets
© Tatyana Belyakova/TASS
Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets
Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets
Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi aerobatic team and Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets of the Strizhi aerobatic team
Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi aerobatic team and Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets of the Strizhi aerobatic team
Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi aerobatic team and Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets of the Strizhi aerobatic team
© Tatyana Belyakova/TASS
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade

The first rehearsal of the Victory Day parade’s air show was held over Moscow with 72 planes and helicopters taking part. The world’s largest military transport helicopter Mi-26 escorted by a quartet of Mi-8 helicopters opened the show. It was followed by Mi-28N, Mi-35, and Ka-52. Strategic bombers Tupolev-95MS, tanker planes Ilyushin-78, military transport planes Antonov-124 and Ilyushin-76MD, fighters Sukhoi-35S, Sukhoi-30SM, Sukhoi-27, MiG-29, MiG-31BM, front-line bombers Sukhoi-34 and Sukhoi-24M, fighter-bombers Sukhoi-25 and combat and training planes Yakovlev-130 also took part in the rehearsal. The MiG-29 and Sukhoi-30SM jets of the aerobatic groups Strizhi (Swifts) and Russian Knights took off from the air base Kubinka, west of Moscow.

