First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show

Putin orders Gazprom to start laying pipes on sea stretch of Turkish Stream pipelineBusiness & Economy May 04, 17:28
First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air showMilitary & Defense May 04, 17:02
Opposition in Astana rejects Iran’s guarantor role in Syrian ceasefireWorld May 04, 17:01
Russia to do utmost to ensure no-fly regime in Syrian de-escalation zonesRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 04, 16:55
Diplomat urges foreigners to muster up their courage and visit CrimeaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 04, 16:39
Russia ready to extend oil production cut agreement with OPEC — ministerBusiness & Economy May 04, 16:03
Russia, Turkey and Iran sign memorandum on de-escalation zones in SyriaWorld May 04, 15:14
Media: Al Jazeera stages ‘fake news’ clip alleging Syrian army used ‘new chemical weapons’World May 04, 15:12
Flight tests of Russia’s new medium-haul airliner to start in several weeksBusiness & Economy May 04, 14:57
The first rehearsal of the Victory Day parade’s air show was held over Moscow with 72 planes and helicopters taking part. The world’s largest military transport helicopter Mi-26 escorted by a quartet of Mi-8 helicopters opened the show. It was followed by Mi-28N, Mi-35, and Ka-52. Strategic bombers Tupolev-95MS, tanker planes Ilyushin-78, military transport planes Antonov-124 and Ilyushin-76MD, fighters Sukhoi-35S, Sukhoi-30SM, Sukhoi-27, MiG-29, MiG-31BM, front-line bombers Sukhoi-34 and Sukhoi-24M, fighter-bombers Sukhoi-25 and combat and training planes Yakovlev-130 also took part in the rehearsal. The MiG-29 and Sukhoi-30SM jets of the aerobatic groups Strizhi (Swifts) and Russian Knights took off from the air base Kubinka, west of Moscow.