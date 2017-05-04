First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show

Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi aerobatic team rehearse an air show at the Kubinka air base ahead of a Victory Day military parade held in Moscow’s Red Square to mark the 72nd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War © Tatyana Belyakova/TASS

The first rehearsal of the Victory Day parade’s air show was held over Moscow with 72 planes and helicopters taking part. The world’s largest military transport helicopter Mi-26 escorted by a quartet of Mi-8 helicopters opened the show. It was followed by Mi-28N, Mi-35, and Ka-52. Strategic bombers Tupolev-95MS, tanker planes Ilyushin-78, military transport planes Antonov-124 and Ilyushin-76MD, fighters Sukhoi-35S, Sukhoi-30SM, Sukhoi-27, MiG-29, MiG-31BM, front-line bombers Sukhoi-34 and Sukhoi-24M, fighter-bombers Sukhoi-25 and combat and training planes Yakovlev-130 also took part in the rehearsal. The MiG-29 and Sukhoi-30SM jets of the aerobatic groups Strizhi (Swifts) and Russian Knights took off from the air base Kubinka, west of Moscow.