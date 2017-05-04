Opposition in Astana rejects Iran’s guarantor role in Syrian ceasefire

Putin orders Gazprom to start laying pipes on sea stretch of Turkish Stream pipelineBusiness & Economy May 04, 17:28
ASTANA, May 4./TASS/. The delegation of the Syrian armed opposition rejects Iran’s role as a ceasefire guarantor state, says a statement of the delegation circulated after the talks in Astana.
"The revolutionary forces delegation would like to reiterate that any agreement won’t be acceptable if it does not include the following points...," the statement said. "The rejection of any Iranian role and its affiliated militias, and the rejection that Iran has a guarantor role or any other role," it said.
Any truce agreements must apply to the whole territory of Syria, the Syrian armed opposition’s delegation said. "The revolutionary forces delegation would like to reiterate that any agreement won’t be acceptable if it does not include the following points: any ceasefire agreement should hold over the entire territory of Syria."