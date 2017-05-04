Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Opposition in Astana rejects Iran’s guarantor role in Syrian ceasefire

World
May 04, 17:01 UTC+3

The revolutionary forces delegation says any agreement won’t be acceptable if it does not include the following point: any ceasefire agreement should hold over the entire territory of Syria

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

ASTANA, May 4./TASS/. The delegation of the Syrian armed opposition rejects Iran’s role as a ceasefire guarantor state, says a statement of the delegation circulated after the talks in Astana.

"The revolutionary forces delegation would like to reiterate that any agreement won’t be acceptable if it does not include the following points...," the statement said. "The rejection of any Iranian role and its affiliated militias, and the rejection that Iran has a guarantor role or any other role," it said.

Any truce agreements must apply to the whole territory of Syria, the Syrian armed opposition’s delegation said. "The revolutionary forces delegation would like to reiterate that any agreement won’t be acceptable if it does not include the following points: any ceasefire agreement should hold over the entire territory of Syria."

Read also

Russia to do utmost to ensure no-fly regime in Syrian de-escalation zones

Russia, Turkey and Iran sign memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria

Syrian government backs idea to set up de-escalation zones — Lavrov

Diplomat: De-escalation zones in Syria may help separate opposition from terrorists

Astana talks participants draft memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Montenegro’s Serbs propose putting up monument to Russian Czar Nicholas II
2
First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show
3
Russia to do utmost to ensure no-fly regime in Syrian de-escalation zones
4
Russian diplomat blasts energy blockade of Crimea as 'act of terrorism'
5
Russia’s Defense Ministry rejects reports of secret equipment lifting from sunken ship
6
India test-fires advanced version of BrahMos missile — media
7
Diplomat urges foreigners to muster up their courage and visit Crimea
TOP STORIES
Реклама