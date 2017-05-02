President says Belarus ready to do utmost to restore peace in Ukraine

MINSK, May 2. /TASS/. Minsk is ready to continue making every possible effort to restore peace and tranquility in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said accepting the credentials of Ukrainian Ambassador Igor Kizim.

"The Belarusian people have been maintaining good-neighborly relations with Ukrainians for a long time, we share a centuries-long history and have similar culture, besides, we also have close economic ties," Lukashenko said.

"Having provided Minsk as a negotiating platform for resolving the Ukrainian crisis, we are determined to do everything necessary to restore peace and tranquility there," the Belarusian president added. Lukashenko also stressed that Belarus "can be relied on" in this regard.

On April 29, in an interview with the Belarus-1 TV channel, Kizim said that the Minsk negotiating platform was still important. He added that the process had not been easy but "the parties seek to find a compromise." The Ukrainian ambassador also thanked the Belarusian authorities for the assistance they had been providing to the Ukrainian immigrants.