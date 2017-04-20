Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lukashenko vows Belarus won’t ditch Russia for West

World
April 20, 15:24 UTC+3 MINSK
President Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that presently Russians face no problems in Belarus
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/NIKOLAI PETROV/POOL

MINSK, April 20. /TASS/. Belarus will not abandon Russia for the West, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said today at a meeting with Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Valery Shantsev.

Read also

Russia, Belarus settle oil and gas dispute
Economic differences top agenda of Putin-Lukashenko talks
Lukashenko accuses Russia of violating border agreement
Russia and Belarus agree on gas price, oil supplies
Lukashenko says there is no need to establish Russian military air base in Belarus

"If someone says we took sides with the West or with someone else, ignore it. We understand perfectly well that we are of no use to the West. Moreover, they have never been fond of me to say the least, and that hasn’t changed." Lukashenko emphasized.

As Lukashenko put it, Belarus, being situated in the heart of Europe, has to pursue a policy of international engagement in order to preserve its sovereignty and safety, so that Belarusians and Russians could live in peace. "That’s what our life is about: we must not spoil relations with Russia, Ukraine or the West," the president noted. "If we had a situation similar to that in Ukraine, nothing good would come out of it."

Lukashenko pointed out that presently Russians face no problems in Belarus. The president also covered the language issue. "We use the Belarusian language, and that’s the way it should be. Though the vast majority speaks Russian, we will never renounce it," the president added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to hold debates on Jehovah’s Witnesses case April 20
2
Moscow demands OPCW explain how White Helmets emerged unharmed in Syrian sarin attack
3
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
4
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov's trials underway in Russia
5
Russian court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses’ bid for ‘victim of repression’ status
6
Putin says only Russian people can decide on president’s successor
7
West does not want to investigate incident in Idlib, Russian diplomat says
TOP STORIES
Реклама