EAEU leaders endorse Moldova’s application for observer status

BISHKEK, April 14. /TASS/. The member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have endorsed Moldova’s application for observer status within the organization, Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Friday.

"It has been decided to welcome and endorse Moldova’s application," he said, adding that the decision on granting the country a new status "has been approved under the established procedure."