Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan to take part in regional summits

BISHKEK, April 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived on Friday in the Kazakh capital Bishkek to take part in summits of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

This is the Russian leader’s second visit to Kyrgyzstan this year. In late March, he visited the country as part of his Central Asian tour.

According to the Kremlin press service, the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), comprising Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, will focus on issues of integration and removal of trade barriers. The participants will also discuss main priorities for member states’ economic policies for the coming years.

The agenda of the meeting also includes issues of the EAEU external activities and relations with foreign partners. During the summit, Moldova may be granted an observer status in the organization. Moldovan President Igor Dodon will also take part in the event.

During the informal meeting of CSTO, comprising Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, the leaders will "discuss issues of the organization’s further development and measures to strengthen cooperation on issues of regional security," the Kyrgyz president’s press service said. According to Russian president spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the informal conversation will be held with restricted attendance and floating agenda.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty and the 15th anniversary of CSTO. The Russian president said in an interview to the Mir 24 TV channel prior to his visit that the organization has "definitely proved its effectiveness.".