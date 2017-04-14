Putin proposes to hold next EAEU summit in October 2017 in Moscow

EAEU leaders endorse Moldova’s application for observer statusWorld April 14, 11:27
BISHKEK, April 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed to hold the next summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in October 2017 in Moscow, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Friday, adding that the update of the EAEU agreement should not be boiled down to "technical editing" by the end of this year.
"It is necessary to thoroughly analyze the process at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, probably in October in Moscow as has been proposed by Russian President (at the restricted-attendance talks of the leaders - TASS)," Lukashenko said.