Eurasian Economic Union’s summit kicks off in Kyrgyzstan’s capital

Business & Economy
April 14, 10:01 UTC+3 BISHKEK
According to the Kremlin press service, the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union will focus on issues of integration and removal of trade barriers
BISHKEK, April 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have started their meeting at the summit in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek.

The high-level private talks are held in the Ala Archa residence. The leaders earlier took part in an official ceremony and posed for a family photo. Besides the flags of the economic union’s member-states - Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan - the organizers also raised a flag of Moldova, which may obtain a status of an observer-state.

Read also
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan to take part in regional summits

The leaders will be later joined by the delegations at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the supreme body of the union.

According to the Kremlin press service, the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union will focus on issues of integration and removal of trade barriers. The participants will also discuss key priorities for member states’ economic policies for the coming years.

The agenda of the meeting also includes issues of the EAEU external activities and relations with foreign partners. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has also arrived for the summit in Bishkek and will take part in the meeting attended by the delegations.

Bishkek will also host an informal meeting of leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance bringing together Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Companies
Eurasian Economic Union
