Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Belarus signs Eurasian Economic Union's Customs Code

Business & Economy
April 12, 15:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Leaders of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Kazakhstan signed the Customs Code on December 26, 2016, but the president of Belarus wasn't present at the meeting
Share
1 pages in this article
© Ekaterina Shtukina/Russian government's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Belarus signed the new Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union on April 11, Dmitry Nekrasov, head of the Department of Customs Legislation of the Eurasian Economic Commission, told reporters.

"Belarus signed the EAEU Customs Code yesterday. The Commission has already received it and it will be published on our website soon. However, it does not mean that it has already come into force, since it is an international treaty so it should be ratified by all parties," Nekrasov said on the sidelines of a conference on key foreign trade issues.

Read also
Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko
Belarus president orders withdrawal of specialists from EAEU customs authorities

Leaders of the EAEU states (Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Kazakhstan) signed the Customs Code on December 26, 2016 at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko was not present at that meeting.

On February 3, Lukashenko told reporters he did not sign the Customs Code, because many agreements in this area did not work. He also instructed Belarusian specialists to withdraw from the line up of the Customs agencies of the Eurasian Economic Community.

According to Lukashenko, Belarus' trade turnover within the EAEU fell by almost 40% in 2015and by 18% in 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Eurasian Economic Union
Persons
Alexander Lukashenko
Countries
Belarus
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
3
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s use of force in Syria as challenge to global security
4
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
5
Moscow urges to prevent new US strikes on Syria
6
Russian diplomat says situation in Venezuela causes concern
7
NATO still has ‘birthmarks’ of Cold War — Putin
TOP STORIES
Реклама