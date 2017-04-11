Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

German top diplomat says G7 not keen to use military force for resolving Syrian crisis

World
April 11, 11:46 UTC+3 ROMA
"We want Russia to support the political process aimed at finding a peaceful solution," German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said
Share
1 pages in this article

ROMA, April 11. /TASS/. The G7 member states want to resolve the Syrian crisis using political methods instead of military force, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said following the G7 ministerial meeting in the Italian city of Lucca.

According to Gabriel, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stated that Washington shared this approach and would seek to maintain dialogue with Russia on this issue.

"All the G7 countries want to find a political solution in order to avoid military escalation and a new cycle of violence," he added. "We want Russia to support the political process aimed at finding a peaceful solution." According to the German top diplomat, "the US Secretary of State shares this position, while all the ministers participating in the meeting expressed their support for Tillerson ahead of his visit to Moscow.

Read also

Merkel calls on Trump to cooperate with Russia on Syria
Merkel says political methods should be used to remove Assad
Kremlin says airstrikes show US unwilling to cooperate on Syrian peace settlement
Lavrov says US airstrike undermines efforts towards Syrian settlement
Russia’s senate speaker slams US strike in Syria as ‘blow' to Moscow-Washington ties
Russian diplomat slams US missile strike in Syria as 'senseless'

"I am glad that after sending a clear signal to the Assad regime, the United States does not seek escalation but on the contrary, is willing to build dialogue with Russia," Gabriel said.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump ordered a strike on Syria’s Shayrat military air base located in the Homs Governorate. The attack, involving 59 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM), came as a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Idlib Governorate on April 4. The US authorities believe that the airstrike on Idlib was launched from the Shayrat air base.

The Syrian military denied its involvement in the attack. Russia’s Defense Ministry said that on April 4, the Syrian air force had delivered an airstrike on the eastern outskirts of the town of Khan Shaykhun to destroy militant facilities used to produce chemical bombs. These bombs were sent to Iraq and were previously used in Aleppo.

Russia strongly opposed the US missile strike. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considered the attack to be an act of aggression against a sovereign state. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in turn, said that the aggression was carried out under a false pretext.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
2
Tillerson believes 'Assad's reign in Syria is coming to end'
3
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
4
Russia to upgrade Iskander-M missile systems
5
Russia to supply 10 advanced Su-35 fighter jets to China this year
6
G7 has no consensus on sanctions against Russia over Syria
7
China warns against using military force in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама