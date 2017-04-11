Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Merkel calls on Trump to cooperate with Russia on Syria

World
April 11, 11:38 UTC+3 BERLIN
Cooperation with Russia has special importance for launching transitional political process in Syria, Merkel said
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

BERLIN, April 11. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on US President Donald Trump in a phone conversation on Monday to continue the Syrian settlement under the UN auspices and cooperate with Russia, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

"The Chancellor stressed that after the clear reaction of the US towards the awful incident with the usage of chemical weapons there is the need to do everything to continue political settlement under the UN auspices," Seibert said. "At the same time, cooperation with Russia has special importance for launching transitional political process," he said.

Read also

Russian, Turkish top diplomats stress need for joint work on Syrian settlement
Berlusconi’s party urges inviting Russia to G7 summit for debates on Syria
Russia’s senate speaker slams US strike in Syria as ‘blow' to Moscow-Washington ties
Russia expects close anti-terror cooperation with US in Syria
Russian defense chief calls on global community to pitch in to rebuild Syria

Seibert said the goal of these efforts is to "have a peaceful and stable Syria without (President Bashar) Assad at the helm."

Besides Syria, Merkel and Trump discussed North Korea’s nuclear program, he added.

The White House’s press service said earlier that the US president also held a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Theresa May. May and Merkel backed the US action and agreed with Trump "on the importance of holding Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accountable," the statement said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Angela Merkel
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
2
Tillerson believes 'Assad's reign in Syria is coming to end'
3
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
4
Russia to upgrade Iskander-M missile systems
5
Russia to supply 10 advanced Su-35 fighter jets to China this year
6
G7 has no consensus on sanctions against Russia over Syria
7
China warns against using military force in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама