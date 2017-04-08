Berlusconi’s party urges inviting Russia to G7 summit for debates on Syria

ROME, April 8. /TASS/. A political party of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi believes that the country’s current leadership should invite Russia to the upcoming G7 summit for discussions on the Syrian issue, a party leader said.

"With even more resolution after the recent events, we request the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Paolo Gentiloni, to expand the number of participants of the Taormina summit by inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin. This initiative would strengthen the position of Italy and the global community," Renato Brunetta, who heads the Forza Italia’s faction in the lower house of the Italian parliament, wrote on his Facebook page Friday.

Italy, which holds the rotating G7 presidency this year, will host the 43rd G7 summit in the Sicilian city of Taormina on May 26-27.

The lawmaker has earlier called for a resumption of dialogue between Moscow and Washington.

"Terrorism can be defeated only through this dialogue," the lawmaker said, adding that Russia’s reaction to US airstrikes in Syria was "overly restrained, considering the gravity of the situation."

"Despite the complexity of the situation, I believe it was an exchange of tactical ploys. To a certain extent, Russia protects the regime (of Syrian President Bashar Assad). The US had to react, and this is what they did. I hope that dialogue resumes now," Brunetta said.