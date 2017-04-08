Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Berlusconi’s party urges inviting Russia to G7 summit for debates on Syria

World
April 08, 4:29 UTC+3 ROME
Italy, which holds the rotating G7 presidency this year, will host the 43rd G7 summit in the Sicilian city of Taormina on May 26-27
Share
1 pages in this article

ROME, April 8. /TASS/. A political party of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi believes that the country’s current leadership should invite Russia to the upcoming G7 summit for discussions on the Syrian issue, a party leader said.

"With even more resolution after the recent events, we request the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Paolo Gentiloni, to expand the number of participants of the Taormina summit by inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin. This initiative would strengthen the position of Italy and the global community," Renato Brunetta, who heads the Forza Italia’s faction in the lower house of the Italian parliament, wrote on his Facebook page Friday.

Italy, which holds the rotating G7 presidency this year, will host the 43rd G7 summit in the Sicilian city of Taormina on May 26-27.

The lawmaker has earlier called for a resumption of dialogue between Moscow and Washington.

"Terrorism can be defeated only through this dialogue," the lawmaker said, adding that Russia’s reaction to US airstrikes in Syria was "overly restrained, considering the gravity of the situation."

"Despite the complexity of the situation, I believe it was an exchange of tactical ploys. To a certain extent, Russia protects the regime (of Syrian President Bashar Assad). The US had to react, and this is what they did. I hope that dialogue resumes now," Brunetta said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against Russia
2
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'
3
Italy convenes special meeting on Syria at G7 summit
4
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
5
US senator urges Trump to realize Islamic State more dangerous than Assad
6
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across Russia
7
Russia's cruise missile-armed frigate heading for Syria’s Tartus — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама