Russian Defense Ministry reports three more Syrian settlements join reconciliation process

World
February 06, 18:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Syrian government troops have liberated an area of 53.1 square kilometers over the past 24 hours
MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Three populated localities in Syria have joined ceasefire in Syria in the past day, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its regular daily news bulletin posted on the official website of the Russian defense ministry of Monday.

"During the day, agreements on joining cessation of hostilities were signed with the settlements of Harasta al-Basal and Muhayam-al-Wafedin in Damascus province and the settlement of Btigramo in Latakia province," the center said, adding that the overall number of Syrian settlements that have joined the reconciliation process has reached 1,198.

CONFLICT IN SYRIA
Talks on joining cessation of hostilities were continued with field commanders of armed opposition groups in the provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Homs, Hama and al-Quneitra, as follows from the bulletin.

The number of armed groups stating their commitment to the ceasefire in line with the agreement of February 27, 2016, has remained unchanged - 109. The number of opposition units joining the ceasefire has also remained unchanged, standing at 64.

Syrian government troops have liberated an area of 53.1 square kilometers over the past 24 hours, the Russian center said. An overall area of 1,220.9 square kilometers has been liberated from January 1, the center added.

Russian officers in the Russian-Turkish joint commission set up to monitor ceasefire violations in Syria reported three ceasefire violations in the province of Latakia and one in Hama. Turkish officers reported seven ceasefire violations, including five in Damascus province, one in Aleppo province and one in Homs province. Seven violations were not confirmed by the Russian side, the bulletin said.

The nationwide ceasefire came into force across Syria at midnight on December 30, 2016 under the agreement on a complex solution to the Syria crisis. Syrian government forces and groups of armed opposition with an overall strength of more than 60,000 have joined the agreement. Russia and Turkey act as the ceasefire guarantors. Ceasefire does not cover terrorist groups, such as Islamic State.

Syrian conflict
