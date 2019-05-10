Militants shell three settlements in Syria in past day - reconciliation center

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Militants have shelled three inhabited localities in the Syrian regions of Latakia and Hama in the past 24 hours, Major General Viktor Kupchishin, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, the militants from the Idlib de-escalation zone attacked the settlements of Sheikh Hadi in Hama province, Akch Baer, Qalat Marza in Latakia province," he said at the briefing.

Russian service members urge field commanders to stop provocations and join the cessation of hostilities agreement, the general added.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.