Syrian army eliminates over 40 terrorists in Hama province - TV

World
May 11, 9:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Terrorist gangs had tried to regain control over the Kfar Nabuda settlement located 15 kilometers away from their stronghold in Khan Shaykhun

TASS, May 11. Syrian troops have thwarted terrorists’ offensive attacks in the north of Hama province, eliminating more than 40 members of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (outlawed in Russia), the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported on Saturday, adding that the Syrian army had also destroyed several armored vehicles and rocket launchers.

Terrorist gangs had tried to regain control over the Kfar Nabuda settlement located 15 kilometers away from their stronghold in Khan Shaykhun, but all of their attacks were thwarted.

Syrian government forces also carried out rocket and artillery attacks on Jabhat al-Nusra’s logistics bases in the south of Idlib province.

The military operation the Syrian army launched on May 6 is aimed at taking control over a highway connecting Hama and Aleppo and ensuring the safety of settlements in the Sahl al-Ghab valley that militants are shelling on a regular basis.

