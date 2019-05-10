Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia to make movies about fight against terrorism in Syria - Defense Ministry

Society & Culture
May 10, 16:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Colonel General Andrei Kartapolov did not elaborate how many movies were in the making nor did he specify how much time the process of filmmaking would take

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Feature films about the successes achieved by Russia’s Armed Forces in the fight against international terrorism in Syria will be released in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Colonel General Andrei Kartapolov told TASS.

"I think you will see them in the near future," he said when asked about the making of feature films about the Russian military’s activities in Syria.

Kartapolov did not elaborate how many movies were in the making nor did he specify how much time the process of filmmaking would take. "Work is underway and I think the result will be there soon," the general pointed out.

"The Defense Ministry has a film studio, we will refurbish it so that it can step up its activities and focus on military propaganda," he explained.

Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said in March that the Ministry planned to re-establish a film studio to make feature films about Russia’s modern-day armed forces.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Companies
A Just Russia
Countries
Syria
