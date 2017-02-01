Back to Main page
Ukraine’s An-26 plane makes dangerously close passes near Russian oil rigs in Black Sea

World
February 01, 19:53 UTC+3
"All the statements by the Ukrainian side that the An-26 plane was allegedly fired at are an absolute lie," a spokesman for the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters said
© EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO, archive

SEVASTOPOL, February 1. /TASS/. A Ukrainian Antonov An-26 plane has made two provocative passes at an extremely low altitude near Russian drilling towers in the Black Sea, a spokesman for the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters told journalists on Wednesday.

Read also
The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine

The oil rigs’ security guards did not open fire at the plane but gave it flash signals to prevent its collision with the drilling tower, the spokesman said.

"This morning, between 11:30 and 12:00 a.m. Moscow time, an An-26 plane of the Ukrainian armed forces with board No. 53 made two clearly provocative passes at an extremely low altitude near Russian oil rigs Tavrida and Crimea-1 in the Black Sea," the headquarters spokesman said.

"All the statements by the Ukrainian side that the An-26 plane was allegedly fired at are an absolute lie. During the Ukrainian An-26’s second pass, an employee of the drilling platform’s security guard gave four flash signals from a signal pistol to prevent a possible air crash from collision with the drilling tower," he added.

Topics
Ukraine crisis
