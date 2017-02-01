Kremlin aide warns Kiev may try to use Donbass escalation to give up Minsk accords

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Kiev may try to use tensions in southeast Ukraine as a reason for completely giving up the Minsk peace accords, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"The essence of what is happening around Avdeyevka and already other communities at the engagement line is that Kiev is trying to use combat engagements it has provoked as a reason for completely giving up the Minsk accords," Ushakov told journalists.

"As it seems to us, Kiev wants with the help of this latest and rudest provocation in the area of Avdeyevka to check the degree of readiness of the already new US administration: whether or not it is ready habitually to support any trick by the Ukrainian military. This seems to be a certain test," the presidential aide said. "Kiev does not want the situation to be resolved. Kiev does not need the Minsk agreements. It only needs the Minsk format as a cover and a way of exerting pressure on Moscow," he told reporters.