Kremlin aide warns Kiev may try to use Donbass escalation to give up Minsk accords

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 01, 15:29 UTC+3
The aide believes Kiev uses Donbass provocation to test Trump's administration for loyalty
MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Kiev may try to use tensions in southeast Ukraine as a reason for completely giving up the Minsk peace accords, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

Read also
Ukrainian Defense Ministry says it conducts offensive operations in Donbass

"The essence of what is happening around Avdeyevka and already other communities at the engagement line is that Kiev is trying to use combat engagements it has provoked as a reason for completely giving up the Minsk accords," Ushakov told journalists.

"As it seems to us, Kiev wants with the help of this latest and rudest provocation in the area of Avdeyevka to check the degree of readiness of the already new US administration: whether or not it is ready habitually to support any trick by the Ukrainian military. This seems to be a certain test," the presidential aide said. "Kiev does not want the situation to be resolved. Kiev does not need the Minsk agreements. It only needs the Minsk format as a cover and a way of exerting pressure on Moscow," he told reporters.

Read also

Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
Kremlin says Ukrainian military’s offensive in Donbass disrupts Minsk agreements
Minsk Group on Ukraine reconciliation to gather amid surge of violence in Donbass
UN Security Council urges to immediately cease fire in Ukraine
Expert says escalation in Donbass linked to beginning of new Ukraine talks

Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
